Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steve Oblak Sells 1,687 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $69,256.34.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,424.30.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of W traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.05. 2,788,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.26. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $298.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 9,872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after purchasing an additional 388,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

