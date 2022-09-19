WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 34,577 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,220,000 after buying an additional 3,809,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,440,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,089,000 after purchasing an additional 74,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,133,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,952,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,293,000 after purchasing an additional 106,708 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.48. 18,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,179. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.