WBH Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 200.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,992 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 138.0% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 71,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 546,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 54,787 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $45.62. 17,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,942. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

