WBH Advisory Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,902,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,336,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after acquiring an additional 144,456 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,941 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,396,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,438. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $89.72 and a one year high of $147.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average of $103.16.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

