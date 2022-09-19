WBH Advisory Inc. Has $3.08 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $97,886,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $290.73. 3,682,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,432,477. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.54.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

