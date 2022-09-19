WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 273 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,871,000 after purchasing an additional 112,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.38. 34,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $297.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

