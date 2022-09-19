WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 356 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Travelers Companies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.07. 36,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

