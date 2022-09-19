WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 7,090 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.58. 217,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209,232. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

