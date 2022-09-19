WBH Advisory Inc. Takes $22.03 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 164,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,026,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.79% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOOV traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $135.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,911. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.73 and its 200 day moving average is $141.77. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.39 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

