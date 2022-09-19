Webster Bank N. A. Buys 308 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

ETN traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $138.94. The company had a trading volume of 30,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,958. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.81. The company has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.