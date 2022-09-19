Webster Bank N. A. Has $2.96 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.7% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

