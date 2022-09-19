Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 8,243 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 212,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.91. The stock had a trading volume of 127,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,427. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

