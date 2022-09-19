Webster Bank N. A. Sells 2,618 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.54. 88,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,911. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

