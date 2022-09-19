Webster Bank N. A. Sells 507 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 64,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,577,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ remained flat at $63.90 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 25,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,938. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average is $68.17. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $63.68 and a twelve month high of $88.91.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

