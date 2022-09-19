Webster Bank N. A. Sells 573 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SWK traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $86.60. 18,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average is $117.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

