Webster Bank N. A. Sells 835 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,047.4% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 13,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.78. 209,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,101,660. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $85.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.11.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.