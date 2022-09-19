Webster Bank N. A. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $89.56. 216,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,506,836. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.