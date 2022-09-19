Wedbush Boosts Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target to $25.00

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wedbush to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

ALPN opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $247.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.59. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 12,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

