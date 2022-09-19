Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.45

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.45 and last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 21278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,177 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10,938.5% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

