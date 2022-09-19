Williams Financial LLC Makes New $13.98 Million Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,978,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 11.4% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Williams Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,146 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after buying an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,528,000 after buying an additional 1,349,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,268,000 after buying an additional 1,748,046 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SHY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.56. 93,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,834,632. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.90.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

