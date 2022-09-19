WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.24 and last traded at $30.19. Approximately 40,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 102,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNL. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 410.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at $97,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

