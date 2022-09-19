Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Up to $73.69

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.69, but opened at $77.00. Wix.com shares last traded at $81.34, with a volume of 30,841 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Wix.com Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 113.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,991 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 12.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,369,000 after purchasing an additional 517,884 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,017,000 after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 29.7% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,612,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,693,000 after purchasing an additional 369,651 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 80,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Stories

