WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAPS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a market cap of $293.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.70. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Insider Activity

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a net margin of 24.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WM Technology will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $32,462.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 200,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,804.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $73,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,171.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 12,250 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $32,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 200,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,804.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,791 shares of company stock worth $349,246. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,636,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $5,058,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WM Technology

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.