WP Advisors LLC Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WP Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.1% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $153.98. 58,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.56. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

