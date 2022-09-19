WP Advisors LLC Has $486,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

WP Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 21,428 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.30. 14,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,464. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.67.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

