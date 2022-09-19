WP Advisors LLC Purchases 1,274 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $39.43. 549,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,494,563. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.