WP Advisors LLC Purchases 2,700 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

WP Advisors LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.44. 17,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,289. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

