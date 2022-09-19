WP Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

ETSY stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.29. 70,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,727. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $340,966.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $340,966.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,210 shares of company stock worth $13,507,640. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

