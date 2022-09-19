W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $6.63

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.31. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 27,884 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $950.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 102.77% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

Featured Articles

