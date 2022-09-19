Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.24

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as €15.24 ($15.55) and last traded at €15.48 ($15.80), with a volume of 17274 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.40 ($15.71).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.53, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.22.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wüstenrot & Württembergische Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wüstenrot & Württembergische and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.