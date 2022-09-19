XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) Director Acquires $22,200.00 in Stock

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) Director John P. Miller bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $22,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,747.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XL Fleet Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of XL stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.91. XL Fleet Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

Institutional Trading of XL Fleet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XL Fleet by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,489,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after buying an additional 3,873,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 49,957.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,884,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 555,805 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About XL Fleet

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of XL Fleet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.