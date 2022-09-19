XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Director Buys $456,107.25 in Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 26,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $456,107.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,571,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,105,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

XOMA Price Performance

XOMAO stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.25. XOMA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

