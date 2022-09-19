YAM V3 (YAM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $170,852.00

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $170,852.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YAM V3 has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010524 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005410 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,360 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,851 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. Discord | Github | Forum “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

