Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,480,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 24,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yamana Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AUY traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $4.36. 15,754,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,765,262. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AUY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.