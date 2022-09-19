YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stake Lowered by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.12% of YETI worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in YETI by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 289,335 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in YETI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,555,000 after acquiring an additional 181,063 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of YETI to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

YETI stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,221. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

