Zcash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57.28 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Zcash has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $832.70 million and approximately $57.28 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $54.43 or 0.00287009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00111970 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00071455 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,299,625 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

