ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
ZTE Stock Performance
ZTE stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. ZTE has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.
ZTE Company Profile
