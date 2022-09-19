ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

ZTE Stock Performance

ZTE stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. ZTE has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer networks, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other innovative technologies and product solutions.

