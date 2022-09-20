1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Update

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 650,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Noble Financial reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

In other news, President Thomas G. Hartnett acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 245,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,027.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 155,987 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,820,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 394,055 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,641,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,943,000 after buying an additional 638,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,734,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,816. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $407.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.60. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

