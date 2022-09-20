1,002 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.22. 10,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,869. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

