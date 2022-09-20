12Ships (TSHP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $200,765.31

12Ships (TSHP) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. 12Ships has a total market cap of $200,765.31 and approximately $13,682.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 12Ships has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One 12Ships coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00126195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00883272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

12Ships Profile

12Ships was first traded on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,527,200 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,000,588 coins. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 12Ships is 12ships.com.

12Ships Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

