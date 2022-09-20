13,585 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Bought by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Vale by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,063,258. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

VALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Itaú Unibanco lowered Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

