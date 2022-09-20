14,800 Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Purchased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 494.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 647,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,521,000 after purchasing an additional 233,553 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,181,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on IMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2645 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
