153,694 Shares in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 1.36% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 85,692 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 139,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,177. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend
