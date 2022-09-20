153,694 Shares in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 1.36% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 85,692 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 139,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,177. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.