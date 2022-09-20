17,054 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 1.1% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on OXY shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,044,561 shares of company stock worth $1,569,641,061. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

