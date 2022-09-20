1irstcoin (FST) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $11.35 million and $5,093.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fireball (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

