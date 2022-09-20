1irstGold Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.62 Million (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.62 million and $10,695.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold coin can now be bought for $69.49 or 0.00362917 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,945.82 or 0.99999391 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00061466 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010747 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064904 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002111 BTC.

About 1irstGold

1irstGold is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

