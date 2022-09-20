21,112 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Martin Capital Advisors LLP

Martin Capital Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.23. The stock had a trading volume of 42,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,295. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

