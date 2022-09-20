2,722 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Purchased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.58%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ES. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.18.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

