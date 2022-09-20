28,454 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $18,408,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.62. 129,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,687. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

