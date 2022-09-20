3,150 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 44.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.88. The stock had a trading volume of 149,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.53 and its 200 day moving average is $241.46. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.67.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

